Big 4: Canisius falls at home to Quinnipiac, Niagara loses at home to Marist

Canisius opened strong against Quinnipiac but faded in the second half and the Golden Griffins were defeated by the Bobcats, 90-73, in front of 1,201 at the Koessler Athletic Center on Friday night.

It was the most points Canisius has allowed this season. The Griffs fell to 8-13 overall and 3-7 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Majesty Brandon led the team with 19 points. Malik Johnson had 14 points and a team-best seven rebounds.

Quinnipiac was dangerous from the 3-point arc, sinking 15-of-28 treys against Canisius’ top-ranked 3-point defense. The visitors also were a perfect 9-for-9 at the free throw line.

Tyrese Williams paced the Bobcats (11-8, 6-3 MAAC) with 26 points while Kevin Marfo had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Griffs built a 25-15 lead midway through the first half which was whittled to 36-35 by halftime.

Quinnipiac took control with an 18-9 run to open the second half and didn’t let Canisius catch up.

Niagara loses at home to Marist

Niagara’s men’s basketball team fell into a 16-point hole at halftime and couldn’t recover, falling to Marist, 67-48, at the Gallagher Center.

No one on the Purple Eagles scored double-digit points. James Towns had nine for Niagara, puttng him over 1,000 with the team for his career.

Since opening MAAC play at 4-2, the Eagles (6-14, 4-5 MAAC) have dropped three straight games.

Jordan James had 18 points to lead the Red Foxes. Marist led by as much as 19 midway through the second half.

UB looks to recover against NIU

The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team is on the road Saturday for a 1 p.m. game at Northern Illinois University’s Convocation Center.

The Bulls (13-6, 4-4 MAC) will try to recover from a 98-93 loss to Central Michigan in double overtime on Wednesday while the Huskies (5-13, 1-6 MAC) have dropped eight of their past nine games.

Northern Illinois is ranked last in the conference in total team offense (64.4 points), defense (71.7 points) and scoring margin (minus 7.3 points).

NIU has a bright spot on the team in Courtney Woods, who has scored 20 points or more in four straight games.

Canisius, Niagara women travel

Canisius’ women’s hoops team has another MAAC opponent on deck as the Golden Griffins travel to Loudonville for a game with Siena.

The Griffs lost to the Saints, 68-63, on Jan. 11 and have lost seven straight games. Siena knocked off Niagara on Wednesday night and is on a two-game winning streak.

Sabrina Piper leads the Saints with 14.2 points per game. She was held scoreless in Canisius and Siena’s previous encounter.

Meanwhile, Niagara will look to stack a pair of wins together when the team heads to Fairfield, Conn., and a game with Fairfield University scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Stags have the best scoring defense in the MAAC, allowing just 57.5 points per game this season.

Fairfield topped Niagara in their last time out on Jan. 11, 94-67.