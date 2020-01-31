Buffalo man gets 87 months in jail for role in drug trafficking ring

A Buffalo man is going to prison for conspiring with others to sell cocaine in the Niagara Falls area, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 30-year-old Devincio K.D. James, who was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, 500 grams or more of cocaine, was sentenced to serve 87 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

Between July and Sept. 29, 2017, James conspired with others to distribute cocaine in the Niagara Falls area for a drug trafficking organization led by 26-year-old Cesar Rivera-Figueroa, aka Fat Boy, prosecutors said.

They described James as a midlevel distributor for Rivera-Figueroa.

On Sept. 29, 2017, law enforcement searched James' 99th Street residence in Niagara Falls and seized nearly $30,000 cash, a loaded 20-gauge shotgun, 23 live 20-gauge shells and five digital scales, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.