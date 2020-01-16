ZIELINSKI, Edwin L.

ZIELINSKI - Edwin L. January 14, 2020, age 81. Beloved husband of Joanne S. (nee Witczak); dear father of Edwin L. II, Peter (Sue), Stephen (Camille), and Kathleen (Thomas) Zahlhas; loving grandfather of Matthew (Nadia), Emily (Eric), Jennifer, Calvin and Daniel; brother of Gerard (late Roseann), Eugenia Bellere and the late Norbert; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Pacer Funeral Home, Inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), Friday 9:30 AM and Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel 10 AM. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM. Ed was a member of Cheektowaga Seniors and retired from Chevrolet Buffalo Axle Plant Local 424 and was Equipment Manager for the Maryvale Cadets. Flowers respectfully declined. Share your online condolences at:

www.pacerfuneralhome.com