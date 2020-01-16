TRICOLI, James J.

TRICOLI - James J. January 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret Davis Tricoli; father of Jeffrey (Maria) and Joseph (Linda) Tricoli; grandfather of Emily and Daniel Dees, Gabriella, Dante, and Dominic Tricoli; brother of Mary Bertola; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville, Saturday at 9:30 AM. Arrangements by the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Gifts in Mr. Tricoli's memory made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation honoring his sister Mary are appreciated.