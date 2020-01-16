TOMCZYK, James J. "Jim"

Tomczyk - James J. "Jim"

Of Holland, January 13, 2020, age 64, after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer. He was the eldest child of Dorothy (late Felix) Tomczyk; brother of John, Donna (Chris) Herron and Joe. Jim was a proud and independent outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed NASCAR, football and basketball. Jim was a quiet man with a generous heart and will be sorely missed by family and friends. Saturday, January 18, Jim's family will be present to greet guests from 10-11 AM, Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, 46 N. Main St., Holland. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, online at www.HospiceBuffalo.com or the National Brain Tumor Society at www.braintumor.org. Directions and condolences available online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com