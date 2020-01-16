SLAIMAN, Thomas James (Niagara Fall)

SLAIMAN - Thomas James Entered peacefully into rest on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020. He was 69. Born in Niagara Falls, NY on November 5th, 1950, he was the son of the late James and Mabel (nee Bishara) Slaiman. He is survived by his wife, Mary Anne (nee Marasco); children, Jim (Kristen) Slaiman, Ricco (Cassie) Slaiman, Dan (Katie) Slaiman and Maria (Brian) Cosen; grandchildren, Francesca, Kate, Tommy, Leena, Jake, Ramona, Max, Julian and T.J; brother of Micheal (Marie) Slaiman and George (Christine) Slaiman; brother-in-law of David (Marianne) Marsco, Kathleen (Donald) Culbreth, James (Dawn) Marsco, Salvatore (Rocio) Marsco and the late Richard (Joanne) Marsco. Visitation Friday, January 17, from 2 - 8 PM, at M.J COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY with Trisagion prayers being offered at 7:30 PM. Funeral Services will be Saturday morning, with prayers beginning at 9:15 AM, at the funeral home followed by Services at 10:00 AM, at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 1073 Saunders Settlement Rd., Lewiston. Interment will follow in Riverdale Cemetery, Lewiston, NY. Flowers graciously declined, memorials may be made to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, Lewiston or St. George Orthodox Catholic, 2 Nottingham Terrace, Buffalo, NY 14216. Please share online condolences at www.mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com