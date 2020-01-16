SKARZYNSKI, Stanley J.

SKARZYNSKI - Stanley J. January 14, 2020, age 97. Husband of the late Eleanor T. (nee Pawlowski); dear father of Carl (Gloria) Skarzynski and Marcella (James) Kolhoff; loving grandfather of Amy (William) Gallo, Katrina (Joseph) LaBuda, Andrea (Matthew) Ruminski, and Chad (Anika) Skarzynski; great-grandfather of Nadia, Vanessa, Blake, Evan, Rebecca, and Mina; predeceased by eight sisters and five brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.) Saturday at 9:30, and St. John Gualbert Church at 10 AM. Visitation Friday 3-7 PM. Online condolences shared at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com