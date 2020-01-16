SCHRIMMEL, Ronny D.

SCHRIMMEL - Ronny D. Age 46, of Orchard Park, NY. Passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, after a two year long battle with cancer. No services will be held as per the wishes of the deceased. Ronny was born in Buffalo, NY on November 19, 1973. He graduated from Orchard Park High School (class of 1991), and went on to marry his high school sweetheart, Danielle (Corsalini) Schrimmel. They were married 25 years. Ronny pursued his passion for art working as a tattoo artist for the last 15 years. Those who knew Ronny know he was a very gifted artist and loved to draw. He also spent 13 years working for American Axel as a member of UAW Local 424. Ronny is survived by his wife, Danielle Schrimmel; his five children Brittany (Evan) Nagode, Bailey Schrimmel, Brianna Schrimmel, Ronnie Schrimmel and Rex Schrimmel; his granddaughter, Leona Nagode; his parents Leland and Carol Schrimmel; his brothers Randy and Robert Schrimmel and his in-laws Frank and Bonnie Corsalini; along with many other family members and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 East State Street, Olean. Please share online condolences at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.