PIETROWICZ, Jane H. (Kowalski)

January 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward Pietrowicz; beloved mother of Sister Kristen Pietrowicz, CSSF and Christine (Bruce) Bartlett; devoted sister of Rita (late Dr. Joseph) Sebesta, and the late Cecelia Kowalski and Lottie (late Dr. John) Cullen; dearest aunt of Melanie Sebesta, Lia (Rick) Czerniak, Dr. Michael (Cheryl) and Heather Sebesta; dear great-aunt of Joel, Noah and Marlo Sebesta and Lily Czerniak. Felician Sisters and the family will be present for visitation at the Immaculate Heart of Mary (Villa Maria) Convent, 600 Doat St., Buffalo, NY on Friday from 1 - 3 PM. A Prayer Service will begin at 3 PM. The family will gather at the Buranich Funeral Home, 5431 West Genesee St., Camillus, NY, on Tuesday from 4-7 PM where services will be held Wednesday at 8:30 AM. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 927 Park Ave, on Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Jane worked at their family business, Imperial Beverage for over 20 years; Onondaga Co. Social Services for 25 years and was an Associate of the Felician Sisters. In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations in Jane's memory be made to the Felician Sisters, 600 Doat St., Buffalo, NY 14211. Online condolences may be shared at: www.Pietszak.com