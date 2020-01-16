LaRUSCH, Eugenia B. "Jean"

Of Hamburg, January 15, 2020. Daughter of the late Albert and Gertrude (nee Vollrath) LaRusch; sister of the late Msgr. Alton J. LaRusch. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg Friday 6-8 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Church Saturday at 10 AM. Flowers declined. Memorials to SS. Peter & Paul Church, Hamburg. Eugenia was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com