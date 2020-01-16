LAMBERT, Suzanne E.

LAMBERT - Suzanne E. Formerly of Hamburg, January 12, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late James and Marian (nee Farling) Lambert; loving sister of Carol (Richard) Castiglia and Shirley (John) Cavanaugh; cherished aunt of Catherine (Orville) Chatwood, Richard Castiglia, Katherine (John) Davis and Keri (Chris) Perry; great-aunt of Trinity, Langston, Eamon, Joseph and Patrick. The family will receive friends Saturday morning 9-11 AM at LOOMIS OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., HAMBURG CHAPEL, 207 Main St., with services to follow at 11 AM.