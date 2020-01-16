KOSZELAK, Dorothy (Stypa)

Of North Tonawanda, January 14, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Stephen Koszelak; loving sister of Irene (late William) Krinke; cherished aunt of Sandra Widmer and Thomas Krinke; also survived by many other nieces, nephews and relatives. The family will greet relatives and friends Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2 to 5:30 PM in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda where Services will follow at 5:30 PM. Private Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com