High School Extra: Middle Early College tops East again

Playing at Bennett, Middle Early College kept a firm grasp on first place in Yale Cup League I with a 66-52 victory over East on Wednesday behind the scoring and passing of Anthony Prince and a double-double by Anthony Smith. Prince had 23 points and eight assists while Smith scored 10 and took down 13 rebounds.

The Kats also received a strong game from Jamond Jones with 10 points, eight rebounds, three steals and four assist.

David Hughes and Dontaye Miller had 14 points each for East.

MEC is undefeated in eight Yale Cup starts after two wins over East in the last six days.

1,000 for Sparks’ Mack

South Park senior Anthony Mack reached the 1,000-point mark for his career in a 81-33 Yale Cup League I triumph over City Honors.

Mack got to 1,000 on a breakaway layup in the first quarter. Play was stopped and Mack’s mother came out to be with him as he was handed the game ball in honor of his achievement.

Mack, a four-year starter for the Sparks, had 17 points in the game along with seven steals and six assists.

Kevion Taylor led City Honors with 18 points.

St. Joe wins at Nichols

St. Joe’s improved its Monsignor Martin Association boys basketball record to 4-0 with an 82-73 win at Nichols.

Joshua Haskell had 23 points and Jaden Slaughter 17 for the Marauders.

Aidan Horan of the Vikings was high scorer in the game with 25.

Honors girls are 7-0

First-place City Honors improved to 7-0 in Canisius Cup play among Buffalo Public Schools girls basketball teams with a 57-34 win over visiting South Park. Sophomore Kaori Segars had 13 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and four assists for the Centaurs while freshman Ava Purks had 10 rebounds.

LID adds another win

Champion LID (Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew) completed an undefeated regular season (13-0-0-0-1, 40 points) in the WNY Girls Varsity Ice Hockey Federation with a 3-0 victory on Wednesday over FLOP (Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park) at Holiday Twin Rinks.

Morganne Dee and Bethany Horvatis scored first period goals for the winners. Amanda Cole scored in the second. Dylan Gorski made 23 saves for her second shutout in two days.

Kerrigan McCarthy, an eighth-grader from Orchard Park, made 18 saves in goal for FLOP.

Dee, a sophomore from Lancaster, had an assist in addition to her 19th goal of the season, tying teammate Jersey Phillips for the Fed lead in that category. She also had 11 assists for 30 points. Phillips had an assist on Wednesday giving her a league high 34 points (19-15).

Schifano moves up, wins

Giovanni Schifano of Eden, ranked No. 1 in the state at 160 pounds, moved up a weight class Wednesday to wrestle Jason Frazer of Tonawanda, No. 2 in the state at 170. Schifano won with a pin at 3:46 as Eden’s team prevailed, 35-18, in their ECIC IV match.