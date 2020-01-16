FISHER, Raymond Clifford

FISHER - Raymond Clifford Of Akron, at the age of 71 on January 14, 2020. Husband of Donna G. (nee Reigle) Fisher; father of Sally G. (Todd) Fraker and Jeremi (Amanda Sawicki) Fisher; brother of Robert (Marcia) Fisher, Russell Fisher, Beverly Morgan, Sharon Lowe, Judy (David) Kennedy and Shirley (John) Drummond; grandfather of Harlee Rose Winstel, Hannah Grace Fisher and Madison Faith Fisher. Visitation Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 130 Main St., Akron (542-9522). Services to be held at First Baptist Church of Akron, 122 Main St., Akron Saturday at 1 PM. Burial to follow at Evergreen Lawn Cemetery. Mr. Fisher was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America-Chapter 77, Newstead Memorial VFW # 318 and the D.A.V. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to The SPCA Serving Erie County and/or The First Baptist Church of Akron. Please visit

