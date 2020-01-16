First-year girls basketball coach has St. Mary's off to a fine start

For four years, Anthony Ottomano offered suggestions on the bench that his boss had the option of employing or simply taking under advisement during St. Mary’s girls basketball games.

Any potential play Ottomano wants to run now, though, he has the final say.

That’s because Ottomano has moved out of the assistant’s role and into the head-coaching chair for the first time. So far, the Lancers haven’t missed a beat without former pilot Jason Kline, who stepped down for family and business reasons during the summer after four seasons – including three consecutive 20-win campaigns.

St. Mary’s went 21-3 last year with two of the defeats coming against six-time defending Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association playoff champion Cardinal O’Hara. The Lancers graduated four players, but just two starters, off that team.

St. Mary’s improved to 9-3 overall record, including 4-1 in league, with Wednesday’s win over Nardin. The Lancers rebounded from last week’s 62-47 loss at O’Hara – a game that was tied 43-43 with 7 minutes left – by defeating visiting Sacred Heart, 74-61, Tuesday night.

The victory over Sacred Heart (9-4) might be St. Mary’s best to date and could have huge ramifications down the stretch.

The top three teams in the league are good and figure to provide some entertaining basketball when they meet. There’s added desperation in their clashes because only the top two teams in the standings at the end of the season compete for the overall Monsignor Martin playoff title and right to participate in the New York State Catholic High Schools Athletic Association Class AA Tournament. The loser of that game goes home.

Teams that finish third through seven are in a separate tournament used to determine the league’s representative in the state Catholic Class A playoffs. There’s also a tourney to determine the Class B rep for states.

Through the first go-around in the association, O’Hara is unbeaten, St. Mary’s has one loss and Sacred Heart two even though there appears to be little separation between them.

“All three teams are extremely competitive,” Ottomano said. “All three teams know that. We can’t lose one that we’re expected to win.”

“I think it’s exciting this year because we were beating O’Hara until the end,” Sacred Heart coach Carrie Owens said. “I think we’re evenly matched. It could be anyone’s game come playoff time.”

Last year, O’Hara beat St. Mary’s in the Msgr. Martin final to earn the Class AA bid, while Sacred Heart rose from a No. 5 seed to earn its way into the state playoffs. So only one of the top three regular-season finishers reached the state playoffs.

“We’re playing every game to win,” Ottomano said. “We want to be the best at the best level we can possibly be.”

They’ve continued to do that under Ottomano, who quickly adjusted to his role. He’s also served as an assistant at Iroquois.

On being a first-time head coach: “It’s obviously more responsibility,” Ottomano said. “It’s something I thought I could do, which is why I stepped into the role. The kids have been very accepting, and the transition has been great. I’m happy with where we are as a team.”

The team is happy to have him, according to sophomore and returning first-team All-Western New York selection Shay Ciezki.

“In the beginning we definitely had to adjust, get used to him,” said Ciezki, who poured in 31 points in the win over the Sharks. “He put in a lot of new stuff, … but I think now and especially as we keep going in the season we’re adjusting pretty well. I think the rest of the year is going to be really good for us.”

• • •

While O’Hara (8-2, 4-0) stands alone in first in the association and ranked first among large schools in the Buffalo News poll, Sacred Heart is a team to keep an eye with its losses all coming to Class AA-size schools away from home.

The Sharks are a bit young but have talent, led by senior 6-footer and Division I commit Siobhan Ryan (Richmond). One player to keep an eye on is 5-10 freshman Meghan Trapper, who had 19 points and five blocks in the loss to St. Mary’s.

Sacred Heart and St. Mary’s were tied at halftime Tuesday but a couple mental breakdowns on defense in the third quarter opened the door for the Lancers to seize control. In a loss to O’Hara, an ill-timed cold spell shooting doomed Sacred Heart in a 10-point defeat. The 13-point loss at St. Mary’s stands as the Sharks’ largest margin of defeat.

“There’s room to grow and we’ve got to do better and that’s what we’re going to do,” said Owens, who in addition to Trapper has six rookies who played junior varsity last season.

Meanwhile, O’Hara returns to action Saturday in Syracuse against Binghamton’s Seton Catholic at the two-day Bishop Grimes Tournament.

• • •

When 12th-year Wilson coach Brian Baker earned career win No. 200, he didn’t know he reached the milestone until informed by the school’s athletic director after the game.

“It was nice. A lot of my players came up and congratulated me,” Baker said. “Hopefully, I’ll be around until 300.”

He’ll always remember the 200 milestone as the school’s athletic booster club and athletic department presented him with an engraved three-dimensional crystal signifying the milestone, the date it happened and the final score of the game.

Baker now has 206 wins following Wednesday’s triumph against Medina.

• • •

Franklinville senior Dani Haskell is now 125 points away from matching the Western New York career record of 2,947 held by Randolph great and St. Bonaventure graduate McKenna Maycock. Haskell is currently averaging 31.5. If she averages 31.25 points over her next four games, she could match the record Jan. 31 at home game against Randolph.