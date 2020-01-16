CROCE, Mark D.

CROCE - Mark D. January 9, 2020, suddenly. Beloved husband of Jessica R. (nee Fabianski) Croce; dear father of Dominic and Dante Croce; dear son of Louis C. (Lorraine) Croce and the late Josephine M. Fuessel-Acton; grandson of Philomena Anselmo, the late Michael Tascarella and the late Carl Croce; dear brother of Scott (Susan) Croce, Todd (Andrea) Croce and Carlene (late Timothy) Mahoney; son-in-law of Barbara and the late Gregory Fabianski; brother-in-law of Jason and Katie Fabianski; uncle to many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for immediate family and close friends ONLY on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Joseph Cathedral, 50 Franklin Street, Buffalo, NY. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com