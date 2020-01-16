CONWELL, Thomas H.

CONWELL - Thomas H. Of Kenmore, entered into rest on January 14, 2020. Devoted father of Matthew Conwell and Melissa Conwell (Stephen King); cherished grandfather of Hannah Marie; loving son of the late Charles and Eleanor Conwell; dear brother of Drusilla, Mark (Cynthia) and Cynthia; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda on Saturday morning at 9 o'clock. (Please assemble at church). Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com