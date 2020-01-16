CASEY, Sharon A. (Mariano)

Of West Seneca, entered into rest on January 14, 2020. Beloved wife of 37 years to William P. Casey Sr.; devoted mother of Alan (Lisa) Caruana, Carol (Joseph) Walier, William (Kimberley) Casey Jr. and Brendan (Lisa) Casey; cherished grandmother of Sam, Lia, Natalie, Nora, Angel and Grover; loving daughter of the late Vincent Sr. and Mary Mariano; dear sister of Vincent (Julie) Mariano Jr., and James Mariano; adored aunt of Nicholas, Isabella, Maria and the late Jonathan. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, Monday morning at 10:30 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com