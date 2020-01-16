BRANDT, Roger William, Sr.

BRANDT - Roger William, Sr. January 14, 2020, beloved husband of Barbara (nee Berryman) Brandt; loving father of Deborah B. (Greg) Guckes of Greenwood Village, CO, Roger W., Jr. (Mary Jo) Brandt of Pittsford, NY and Edward Carl (Emmaline) Brandt of Garnet Valley, PA; cherished grandfather of Patrick Guckes, Sarah Palmer, Ryan Brandt, Kylie King, Allison Bissell, Linnea Brandt, Katherine Teeple and Roger Brandt, III; devoted great-grandfather of Fletcher and Sterling Brandt, Caleb, Judah and Levi Bissell, Adelaide King, Holden Palmer, Eleanor Guckes and two more great-blessings within six weeks; son of the late Carl and Gladys Brandt; brother of the late Donald Brandt. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 3 - 5 and 6 - 8 PM, at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 1 o'clock, in St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Buffalo 14223. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site of Buffalo or Meals on Wheels of Erie County. Share online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com.