WNY football stars earn their place on all-state teams

Eight Western New York football players, including Buffalo News Player of the Year C.J. Ozolins, have been named first team all-state in Classes AA and A by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

The honorees in Class AA are Ozolins of Canisius along with fellow seniors Conor Mahony of Lancaster at offensive line and Mike Pataky of Orchard Park at linebacker.

Five defenders earned first-team honors in Class A. They are South Park’s Marqwan Fluitt at defensive line and teammate Brandan Brown at defensive back, Williamsville South’s A.J. Urbaniak at defensive line, West Seneca West’s Mike Glinski at linebacker and Starpoint’s Jake Dean at linebacker.

It’s Glinski’s third selection as first-team linebacker by the NYS Sportswriters Association, as he recorded more than 115 tackles in each of his three seasons as a starter. He helped the Indians win a state title in 2017 and record wins in 29 of their past 32 games.

Others honorees are as follows:

In Class AA, second team selections were St. Francis running back Xzavier Janczylik and offensive lineman Eric Schon, Lancaster linebacker Matt Marschner and St. Joe’s defensive back Sam Kline.

Third-team picks feature St. Francis quarterback Jake Ritts, Canisius offensive lineman Cornelius Donovan and St. Joe’s defensive end Jason Walker. The fourth team included Orchard Park quarterback Jack Sharp, Bennett running back D’Jae Perry and Lancaster receiver Shawn Davis. Fifth-team honorees were Canisius all-purpose player Joe Dixon and St. Francis linebacker Matt Jaworski. Sixth-team picks were Canisius quarterback Tyler Baker and Jamestown's Savon VanSickle at running back and Josh Tompkin at defensive back. Lancaster quarterback Jason Mansell was named honorable mention.

In Class A, Sweet Home defensive back Jamel Lucas earned a second-team spot. The third team featured Kenmore West quarterback Zac Boyes, Starpoint receiver Joe Carlson and McKinley defensive end Sam Moss.

The fourth-team honorees were Williamsville North linebacker Scott Hopkins and Amherst defensive back Anthony McCarley. The fifth team features South Park quarterback Mykell Hepburn, West Seneca West defensive lineman Liam Scheuer and Grand Island defensive back Ben Moskala. Sixth-team picks were Dillon Weir of West Seneca West and McKinley receiver Javon Whitfield.

Honorable mentions included Will South linebacker Aidan Ostrowski and Grand Island kicker Sean Rustowicz.