WILSON, Sandra A. (Seeger)

WILSON - Sandra A. (nee Seeger)

January 11, 2020 of North Tonawanda. Daughter of the late Robert and Adelaide Seeger; loving mother of Richard, Barbara Luksch, Demaris (late Robert Keidel) Wilson, Tamara (Michael) Sammarco and the late Robert (Debbie) Wilson; cherished grandmother of Michael, Robert, Jennifer, Kelly, Jackson, Lily, Erin and Anthony. Relatives and friends may call Sunday, 2 - 4 PM at the VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME, 2549 Main St., Buffalo, where services will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.