WGRZ-TV hires meteorologist from Missouri to replace Stanonis on weekends

WGRZ-TV has hired a new meteorologist.

Elyse Smith will arrive next month from KRCG-TV in Jefferson City, Mo., to fill the weekend Storm 2 position formerly held by Jennifer Stanonis.

Stanonis left the NBC affiliate after seven years in late October to “"focus more time on my family, three young kids!" Before joining WGRZ, she was a meteorologist at WKBW-TV.

Smith is a native of Chicago who graduated from Valparaiso University. She is leaving the No. 137 market in the country to work full time in the No. 52 market.

Since Stanonis left, the station has been primarily using part-timers in her place on weekends.

