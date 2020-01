WEYROUGH, Charles F. "Charlie"

WEYROUGH - Charles F. "Charlie"

Of Alden, NY. December 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Grace (nee Clark) Weyrough; brother-in-law of Charles Clark; uncle of Donna Jobe. Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY on Saturday, January 18th from 11-12 pm, where Funeral Services will be held at 12 noon. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com