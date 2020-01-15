WEISEL, Maria (Melik)

Age 94, January 13, 2020 of Williamsville NY. Beloved wife of 67 years to the late Anton F. Weisel; dearest mother of Trudy (Kenneth) Feltges, Tony (Elizabeth) Weisel and Rosemarie (Randy White) Weisel; loving grandmother of Tina Marie (Michael) Schwab, Jessica Edwards, Kristen Marie (Chris) Wolf and Anthony Karl (Jennifer) Weisel; great-grandmother of eleven; predeceased by a sister and three brothers. Maria is also survived by nieces, nephews and extended family in Austria. Friends may call Monday, 4-7 PM at the lester h. wedekindt INC., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9:30 AM in St. Andrew's RC Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr., Kenmore. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Maria, to Mt. St. Mary Academy, The Guardian Angel Scholarship Fund, 3756 Delaware Ave., Tonawanda, NY 14217. Please share condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com.