TIMMEL, Jack M.

TIMMEL - Jack M. Of Casselberry, FL, entered into rest on January 13, 2020. He was a 1964 Hamburg High graduate, raising his family in Hamburg, NY. Son of the late Martin and Shirley (nee Henry); brother of Sharon (Kevin) Shelley; father of Dawn (Jeff) Story, Karen (David) Kasinski, Jacklyn (Brett) Feinblatt and Kimberly (Timothy) Butler; grandfather to Patrick, Cicely, Jordan, Taylor, Morgan, Archer, Amanda and Megan; also survived by nieces and nephews and extended family. A memorial service will be scheduled at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Compassionate Cremations, Winter Springs, FL.