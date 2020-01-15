SCHNEGGENBURGER, Margaret A. "Marge" (Hattler)

January 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alfred J. Schneggenburger Jr.; devoted mother of Kenneth J. (Susan), Donald T., Jeffrey L. (Karen), Gerald F. (Jean), Lee T. and the late Charles J. Schneggenburger; loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Rita (Urban) Beitz, Betty (Charles) Slattery, and Leo J. (Marguerite) Hattler; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Friday, January 17th from 3-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church (Englewood Ave.), Saturday, January 18th at 9:30 AM. (Please assemble at church). Marge was a lifetime member of St. John the Baptist Church, St. John's Choir, and member of the Ellwood Homemakers. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com