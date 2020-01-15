Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 15, 2020

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., born on this date in 1929, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.”

• • •

DINNER BELL – New Hope United Methodist Church, 2846 Union Road, West Seneca, will serve a free community dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday. Free will offerings are welcome.

• • •

FATEFUL NIGHT – The 61st anniversary of The Tewksbury Incident will be marked with a presentation by local historian Gene Overdorf at 1 p.m. Saturday in Tewksbury Lodge, 249 Ohio St.

In one of the worst inland disasters on the Great Lakes, the lake freighter Michael K. Tewksbury was struck by another ship on the night on Jan. 21, 1959, broke loose from its winter moorings and rammed the Michigan Avenue Bridge. The bridge collapsed onto the Tewksbury, creating an ice jam in the Buffalo River that flooded 18 blocks of the Old First Ward, knocked out power at Mercy Hospital and caused $6 million in damages.

Overdorf will show photos of the event and share first-hand accounts that he has collected. Those who remember the disaster are invited to offer their memories. Admission is $10. The Tewksbury Lodge kitchen will be open. For more info, call 840-2866.

• • •

WINNERS WANTED – Lt. Col. Matt Urban Post 7275, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 3741 Walden Ave., Lancaster, will hold a meat raffle Saturday evening. Doors open at 6. First spin at 6:30. Tickets are $6, $5 advance, and include pop, draft beer and a slice of pizza. Reserved tables for eight are $32. Outside snacks are allowed, but no outside beverages. For info and tickets, call 681-8387 after noon.

• • •

WOMEN’S WORK – Marie Van Brittan Brown, credited with inventing the first closed circuit television security system, and other African-American women who made their mark in history will be spotlighted in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day children’s program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the Niagara History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport.

Designed for youngsters aged 7 to 12, the program will include interactive math games, demonstrations of global positioning systems, model plane making and sculpting with clay.

Fee is $10 per child. Snacks and refreshments will be provided at noon. Reservations are required. Call 434-7433 or email info@niagarahistory.org.

• • •

BAD TO WORSE – Animal cruelty is the topic as the SPCA Serving Erie County begins its second 2020 speaker series at 5:30 p.m. Monday in its shelter at 300 Harlem Road, West Seneca.

“Breaking the Cycle of Abuse: The Link Between Animal Cruelty and Violence Towards Humans” will examine ways to recognize and prevent abusive behavior. Cost is $10. Registration is required. To sign up, visit YourSPCA.org/PETBreakingAbuse.

• • •

