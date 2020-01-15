Tom Reed named chair of Trump campaign in NY

WASHINGTON – President Trump's re-election campaign has named Rep. Tom Reed, a Corning Republican, to chair its effort in New York State.

“I am honored to serve the president as a chairman for his New York campaign," said Reed, one of the first House Republicans to endorse Trump in 2016 but also the co-chair of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group. "The president’s agenda of creating jobs and making America more safe and secure resonates with New Yorkers."

Trump is not expected to have much of a chance to win New York's electoral votes in the 2020 election, given the Democrats' heavy enrollment advantage in the state.

But the Trump team and Republican National Committee think a strong effort in the president's native state could have ancillary benefits.

“Our New York Trump Victory leadership team will work to elect Republicans across the state,” said Brad Parscale, campaign manager of Donald J. Trump for President, and Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the RNC, in a joint statement.