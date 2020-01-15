Poloncarz taps former Clarence supervisor as new head of property tax office

County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz has appointed the county's deputy budget director to become the director of real property tax services.

Scott Bylewski, a lawyer and former Clarence town supervisor, has served as deputy budget director since 2017.

If confirmed by the Erie County Legislature, Bylewski will become the county's top property assessment, foreclosure and taxing official. The position was previously held by Joseph Maciejewski, who resigned after being placed on administrative leave in June and died last month.

Bylewski does not have a background in property assessment, so he will have four years to receive state certification for the job. This involves completing a state-required training program, including several courses that must be completed within the first year. Bylewski meets the minimum requirements for the position and would earn the same salary of $106,668 as he did as deputy budget director, said Poloncarz spokesman Peter Anderson.

Before working for the county, Bylewski worked for the William Mattar personal injury law firm and served a four-year term as Clarence town supervisor – and sole Town Board Democrat – from 2008 to 2011. He has a private law practice and holds a law degree and a master's degree in business administration from the University at Buffalo. He also works as an adjunct UB law instructor.

"Scott Bylewski is a community leader and respected attorney who has been a tremendous asset in our Division of Budget and Management," Poloncarz said in a statement. "He has the skill set necessary to succeed as director of real property tax services, and I am pleased to appoint him to that post."