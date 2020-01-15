PICHE-WAZNY, Judith Lynn

PICHE-WAZNY - Judith Lynn Peacefully, with her husband by her side, at the Hamilton General Hospital on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the age of 55. Beloved wife of Michael G. Piche, of Grimsby, Ontario; proud stepmother of Angel (Marc), Michelle (Luc), Robert, Nathan (Brittany), and Skylar; very proud Memere of Breanna, Brayden, Koralie, Loic, Joshaua, Arianna, and Peyton; dear sister of Gary Wazny, Greg (Jessica) Wazny, and Janice (Dave) Nowicki; sister-in-law of Denyse and Bill Wallace, Don and Wendy Piche, Paul and Amy Piche, George and Sandra Piche; aunt to many who she loved dearly; predeceased by her parents Alfred and Mary Wazny. She will be sadly and dearly missed by family and many friends. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Saturday from 3-8 PM.