My View: After a medical scare, holding on tight

By Virginia L. Kelley

In a marriage, nobody expects giddy excitement over 30 years – if anything, drama is the last thing most people wish for.

Acceptance, mutual respect and days filled with predictable, everyday occurrences was my husband’s and my particular style. To an outsider, this life might appear blah or ordinary but it works for us. OK, I’ll confess to occasional bouts of ennui dreaming about an exotic change of scenery or a land where household chores and dishes were taboo.

A few weeks ago, on a Saturday night at 3 a.m., the overhead light came on, jolting me awake. My husband, struggling into his clothes, managed to utter: I can’t – breathe. An asthma attack was totally cutting off his air. (He later told me he was planning to drive himself to the ER.)

Calmly (for me) I dialed 911, turned on the outside lights and got us downstairs. The paramedics began work and within minutes, right in our kitchen, the emergency treatments gave him rapid and dramatic relief. The ER doctor, however, by phone, recommended coming to the hospital.

At the ER, grateful for the care, we adjusted to “hospital time.” My husband had seen me through many surgeries, but this time roles were reversed. I sat at his bedside, healthy and strong, petted his hands and head and embraced my role as Amazon Woman of moral support. When allowed, I did what wives do and brought hot tea and a warm bagel from the coffee shop in the lobby. He was transferred to a room. I went home to get some sleep.

That evening, it was cold and dark as I meandered into the hospital from the parking lot toting a bag with my husband’s electronic devices and all-important charging cords from home. Remembering how upset I’d been earlier, I gave a little prayer of thanks for the wonderful care that my husband was getting.

Suddenly, the dark, frosty silence was pierced with bright music from the carillon at the church next door. I added a prayer for women whose husbands didn’t fare so well.

By this time, his own doctor had consulted with the hospital professionals and the aggressive treatments continued. Trying to pin down the trigger, pneumonia was ruled out, but caution and protective apparel were in effect as flu was considered.

I returned home to a house so empty and quiet it felt like a shell. His “man cave” off the kitchen was a black hole, so I lit it up. I slept with one eye open, thinking he’d be along soon. By the time he was released, two days later, I longed for nothing more than to get back to normal life.

We always start the day with the newspaper, shared over coffee, out somewhere. Then, errands and, on most days, a quick stop for a few groceries before heading home to make lunch. Simple, ordinary – and ours.

As corny as it sounds, you really do have to live for the moment and, as the old song goes, if you are lucky, “side by side.”

Life can come to a screeching, life-altering halt with no warning, as this experience proved.

We are so much stronger together than apart so for Valentine’s Day, instead of candy, a donation to the Asthma and Allergy Association is in order. Well, in the spirit of carpe diem, maybe a little chocolate.

Virginia L. Kelley, of North Tonawanda, is feeling grateful as Valentine’s Day approaches.