MOSER, Joyce E. (Ely)

January 14, 2020, age 84. Dear mother of Laurie (James) Hannon, Michael (Betty Richardson) Moser, Jeffrey (Kim) Moser, Todd (Michele) Moser, Tracy (Marty) Quebral and Brad (Carolyn) Moser; loving grandmother of 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Donald and David Ely. The family will be present to receive friends Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner Hopkins), Williamsville. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10 AM at Christ United Methodist Church, 350 Saratoga Rd., Amherst. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joyce's memory to Christ United Methodist Church or Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227.