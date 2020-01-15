MERCURIO, Ann Marie (Calzi)

MERCURIO - Ann Marie (nee Calzi)

January 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael Mercurio; loving mother of Kathleen (Thomas) Dylag, Lynn Previte and Diana (Kevin) Zona; grandmother of Andrew (Ivana), Stephen (Kelly) and Kathryn Dylag, Domenic and Margaret Previte, David and Anna Zona; great-grandmother of five; sister of Frank (Margaret) Calzi, Christine Calzi Naylon, late Richard (Angela) Calzi. Family will be present on Thursday from 4 - 8 PM at the perna, dengler, roberts funeral home, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Mary's Church (Swormville) Friday at 10:30 AM, followed by entombment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com