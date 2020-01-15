LIS, Mary S. (Marowelli)

January 14, 2020, age 80, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of Robert M. Lis; dearest mother of Richard (Marie Matthews) Balz, Jeffrey Balz and Deborah (Sue Davenport) Balz; step-mother of Robert G. (Sheri Gostomski) Lis, Deborah (Donald) Ruthenberg, Nancy (Timothy) Borawski, Susan (Joseph) Keating and James Lis, Michael Szafranski; grandmother of Eric, Trisha, Carl, Dessie, Alexis, Breanna, Anthony, Leah and Jeffrey; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; step-grandmother of Tabitha, Sandra, Holly, Sarah, Donny, Michelle, Robert, Jessica, Joe, Brittany and Lisa, 17 step-great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Clifford and Dessie (nee Moore) Marowelli; sister of Lawrence and the late Paul Marowelli. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, January 16 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at Queen of Martyrs Church at 11 AM. (Please assemble at church). Mary was a member of Harley Davidson Dressers Assoc. Flowers gratefully declined. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com