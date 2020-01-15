Letters: Need for blood donors reaches post-holiday peak

No matter the season, the need for blood is constant. Recent holidays prevented some blood and platelet donors from giving, but patients don’t get a break from the need for potentially lifesaving transfusions.

In fact, the American Red Cross is issuing a critical call for blood donors of all types – especially type O – and platelet donors to give now to help replenish the blood supply following the holidays. Disruptions to donations – from holiday travel to widespread seasonal illness – can lead to shortages and cause delays in essential medical care. Now is the time to resolve to be the lifeline patients need this winter.

The only source of lifesaving blood for patients is volunteer blood donors. On behalf of the Red Cross, I invite the community to give blood or platelets now and all year long so that blood products are available for patients who depend on transfusions for survival, like trauma victims and those being treated for cancer or sickle cell disease. Just one hour of your time could mean a lifetime of memories for those in need.

Hanna Malak