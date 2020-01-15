Letter: Religious groups reject rising violence with Iran

On Jan. 6, some 23 national religious bodies joined in a faith statement against escalating violence with Iran. Faith communities see the futility of war and its power to dehumanize. Violent conflict is a path of mutual destruction.

These national bodies are spokespersons for people of faith pressing the administration to step back from possible war. Locally, the Interfaith Peace Network (IPN) calls on all religious communities of Western New York to similarly call for peace, and against attacks and sanctions in the Middle East.

As with the national bodies, IPN calls for breaking cycles of violence and focusing on root causes of conflict, and on the long history of Mideast tensions. Let us seek to re-humanize our relationships with all peoples and uphold sacred human dignity. Let our national government return to diplomatic process. Let Congress reassert its war powers in the face of executive initiatives, and block funding for war with Iran.

We have seen also the danger of violence and harm directed toward local Jewish and Muslim faith communities here and elsewhere. Let us join to protect them and respect their perspectives and involvements with all of us seeking peace and justice.

The Interfaith Peace Network was formed in 2003 during the run-up to that Iraq War. It is open to anyone who sees themselves as a leader of any faith. It still meets for breakfast on the first and third Thursdays at 9 a.m. at the Network of Religious Communities building, 1272 Delaware Ave.

The Rev. John R. Long

Buffalo