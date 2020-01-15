Letter: Poll results on drone strike offer bleak public outlook

The Ipsos public opinion polling company, on behalf of USA Today, recently conducted a poll of U.S. residents in the wake of the drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. One of its findings caught my eye:

“Americans are split on support for future airstrikes on Iranian military targets – 39% support and 38% oppose – but that lowers significantly when including cultural and world heritage sites – 57% oppose, 22% support.” That finding is relevant, of course, because President Trump has declared that he has a list of 52 potential bombing targets, including “some at a very high level, important to Iran and the Iranian culture.” This last remark was greeted with dismay and revulsion by politicians and human rights advocates in the United States and worldwide. Simply put, intentionally bombing a site of cultural or religious significance is a war crime.

It does not surprise me that Trump would advocate committing a war crime. He has done so in the past, notably during the presidential campaign when he said he had no problem with torturing alleged terrorists or killing their innocent relatives. What troubles me is that 22% of those polled would support Trump if he destroyed a cultural site. One can only conclude that those 22% will support anything that Trump did – legal or illegal, moral or immoral – simply because he did it.

This is disturbing on a number of levels. It suggests that Trump is not the problem. If he is defeated, another demagogue will take his place, with an immediate, large base of support. It also suggests that our democratic form of government is under siege. We like to think that we in the United States are above the fray. That, although we are presently plagued by bitter partisan strife, we could never experience what Germans and Italians experienced in the 1930s and 1940s. Such a fate is certainly notimminent. But, as with global warming, we are ill advised to ignore the ominous clouds on the horizon.

Joe Gerken

Buffalo