Letter: In fairness to the public, Collins should be jailed

Our country is very divided at this moment, with citizens hiving off into the extreme corners of the political spectrum. A driver behind this divisive political climate is that many citizens feel that Main Street has been victimized by Wall Street.

Crony capitalism, as symbolized by crimes such as insider trading, is undermining citizens’ faith in the fairness of our free market economy.

Further on this point, the failure to investigate, prosecute, jail the perpetrators who lie about their activities undermines our citizens’ faith in their government. At its most extreme, it leads them to believe that the Deep State is conspiring against them.

Chris Collins needs to receive jail time, because it sends the important message that laws apply equally to Main Street and Wall Street, and that all criminals are treated equally under the law. His supposed prior good works and his vocal support of the president do not entitle him to a get out of jail free card.

Tim Denesha

Buffalo