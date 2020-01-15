Letter: Collins failed to honor the code of Scouting

Chris Collins and his supporters, in letters to U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick, portray Collins as an upstanding Eagle Scout, honest and trustworthy. The Boy Scout Oath, as written in the Boy Scout Handbook, states in part: “On my honor I will do my best … to obey the Scout Law … and to keep myself morally straight.”

The Boy Scout Law, the code of action by which a scout tries to live, states in part: “A scout is trustworthy.” “A Scout’s honor is to be trusted. If he were to violate his honor by telling a lie, or by cheating, he may be directed to hand over his Scout Badge.”

By his actions, Chris Collins has failed to live up to the Scout Oath and Scout Law, and should cease claiming to be a true and honorable Eagle Scout.

Mark Diegelman

Hamburg