LEMAN, Rebecca A. (Schanley)

January 10, 2020. Mother of Amanda Beth (Jeremy) Knight and Alyssa C. Leman; daughter of the late Donald J. and Ruth R. Schanley; sister of Donna L., Daniel G. (Dawn), Paul W., and the late David B. Schanley; niece of Lois (Steve) Gerovac and the late Suzanne Ledoux; survived by many dear nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call Thursday 4-7 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday 10:30 AM at St. Paul's R.C. Church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visit www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com