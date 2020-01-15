Krempholtz, Ann M. (Krystal)

Krempholtz - Ann M. (nee Krystal)

January 14, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Jack Krempholtz. Dearest mother of Susan (Carl) Resetarits and Mark (Susan) Krempholtz. Cherished grandmother of Sarah (David) Rowe, Melissa (Daniel Wojdan) Resetarits, and Emily, Matthew, Katie and Anna Krempholtz. The family will be present on Thursday from 3-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, where prayers will be said on Friday at 9:45 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Heaven Church at 10:15 AM. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., or the ALS Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com