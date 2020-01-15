KORCZYNSKI, Richard J.

KORCZYNSKI - Richard J. January 14, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Dolores (nee Michalski) Korczynski; dearest father of Gregory (Karen), Mark (Lani), Michele (James) Tant and Janine (Charles) Brown; loving grandfather of Nicole, Jessica, Michaela, Amanda, Tyler, Austin, Lauren, Nicholas and Alexander; brother of Janice (Tony) Dwigun, Judie (late Randy) Ulm, Chester (Donna) Korczynski, Nancy (Tom) Cooper, Rosanne Stenz and the late Dorothy (late Walter) Urbaniak, Doris (Albert) Pijanowski and Ronald (Kathleen) Korczynski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services commencing at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.) Saturday at 8:30 AM and in Resurrection R.C. Church at 9 AM. Entombment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday 5-8 PM and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences at SmolarekCares.com