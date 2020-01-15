ISAACS, James W. "Jim"

ISAACS - James W. "Jim"

Age 79, of Niagara Falls, NY, on January 13, 2020. Born August 16, 1940 in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late George R. and Elizabeth (Taylor) Isaacs. On May 20, 1972, Jim, as he was known, married the former Bonnie Dennis. He proudly served in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge and terminal date of reserve obligation, on September 13, 1965. Jim retired from National Fuel Gas. In addition to his wife of 47 years, Jim is survived by a daughter, Christine (Thomas) Spence; grandchildren, Shannon and Patrick James Spence; brother, William (Susan) Isaacs and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by a brother, George R. (late Elizabeth) Isaacs. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. in the Chapel of OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY, where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 17th at 10 a.m. with Rev. Jacek Mazur officiating. Prayers of committal and interment will follow in Riverdale Cemetery, concluding with Air Force Military Honors. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to Save-A-Pet of Niagara County. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander. To share condolences, visit GOODLANDERCARES.com