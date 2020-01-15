HAPP, Stephen C., Sr.

HAPP - Stephen C., Sr. January 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Ramona (nee Lopez) Happ; devoted father of Stephen C. (Robin) Happ Jr., of Rochester, NY, and Lisa M. (Jeffrey) Kaczorowski; loving grandfather of Ashley, Stephen III and Erik Happ and Cora and Ella Kaczorowski; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., Thursday from 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Friday at 11 AM. Stephen was a member of the Air Force Reserves. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stephen's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com