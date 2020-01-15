Deaths Death Notices
HAPP, Stephen C., Sr.
HAPP - Stephen C., Sr. January 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Ramona (nee Lopez) Happ; devoted father of Stephen C. (Robin) Happ Jr., of Rochester, NY, and Lisa M. (Jeffrey) Kaczorowski; loving grandfather of Ashley, Stephen III and Erik Happ and Cora and Ella Kaczorowski; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., Thursday from 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Friday at 11 AM. Stephen was a member of the Air Force Reserves. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stephen's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook