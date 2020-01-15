Guilty plea in theft of more than $5,000 in ambulance funds

A former business manager for Perry Ambulance Service has pleaded guilty to petit larceny for stealing more than $5,000 from ambulance funds, and was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge after paying restitution, according to the State Comptroller's Office.

The plea by 50-year-old Darcy J. Conaway of Silver Springs followed her arrest last fall after a joint investigation by the state Comptroller's Officer and the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation found that Conaway used the stolen funds to pay her personal utility bills, DirecTV service and her husband's membership to the New York State Snowmobile Association from December 2014 to August 2017.

Conaway was released after her first court appearance on Nov. 1, 2019.