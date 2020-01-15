Former Maziarz aide Aronow receives Niagara County job

Glenn S. Aronow, a longtime player in Niagara County Republican politics, has been appointed to a civil service job in the county Employment and Training Department.

Aronow, a former county legislator, was a top aide to former State Sen. George D. Maziarz until being fired over a sexual harassment lawsuit that Aronow settled.

Since then, he was one of several politically connected individuals who received no-bid consulting contracts from Western Region Off-Track Betting, headed by former Niagara County GOP chairman Henry F. Wojtaszek.

And he was involved, although not charged, in a case of false financial disclosure forms that led to guilty pleas by Wojtaszek and Maziarz.

Director Donald J. Jablonski, a former Town of Lockport GOP chairman, issued a statement Wednesday confirming that Aronow, a town resident, has received a provisional appointment as senior employment and training coordinator. The hiring was first reported by the Niagara Gazette.

According to the statement, last fall Aronow took a civil service test for a higher ranking position, executive director of workforce development. He finished second on the test and in the interview scoring to Bonnie Rice, who was then the senior employment and training coordinator.

Jablonski gave Rice the $63,863-a-year job as executive director of workforce development and gave Rice's former position to Aronow, who started Monday at a salary of about $53,762, county Public Information Officer Kevin C. Schuler said.

"Her (Rice's) previous position was posted. Interviews were held," the statement from Jablonski's office said.

Aronow received the provisional appointment based on his finishing second to Rice in both the test score and interview for the top job, and he finished at the top in the interview for Rice's previous, according to the statement.

"It is important to note that while Glenn finished second on the test for the higher job, that test via civil service law cannot be automatically applied to this position," the statement continued. "Thus, another civil service test must be given, at which point Glenn and others can take the test and we will move forward based on those test results."

The Employment and Training Department is headquartered in the Trott Access Center in Niagara Falls and is funded almost entirely by federal aid.

Aronow, 54, did not return a call seeking comment Wednesday.

In 2018, Aronow told The Buffalo News that he regretted settling a Senate staffer's sexual harassment suit in 2012. He said he didn't initiate any intimate conversations with the woman, who was paid $90,000 by the state, but Maziarz pressured him to agree to the deal.

Maziarz fired Aronow from his staff after the settlement, but the state Attorney General's Office later alleged that from 2012 to 2014, $95,000 in Maziarz campaign funds were paid to Aronow without being reported on financial disclosure forms. They were funneled through a public relations firm, prosecutors said.

Aronow testified before an Albany County grand jury that indicted Maziarz on felony charges. In March 2018, Maziarz pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of filing a false instrument and was fined $1,000.

Aronow's company, Regency Communications, received nearly $73,000 in consulting payments from WROTB from 2014 through 2017, according to documents obtained by The News through the Freedom of Information Law. The News and others have reported the FBI is investigating those and other WROTB consulting contracts with political figures.