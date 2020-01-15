Ex-boyfriend charged in November killing on West Side

A Buffalo man has been charged with fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in November on the city's West Side, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Clarence L. Bryant, 41, was indicted by an Erie County grand jury and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lakeeta Holloman, 23, who was shot Nov. 15 near Prospect Avenue and Maryland Street, prosecutors said in a news release.

Bryant, who was arraigned Wednesday by Erie County Court Judge Susan Maxwell Barnes, also was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was ordered held without bail.

Buffalo police have described the killing as "domestic in nature." Bryant was located by the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Task Force, the district attorney's office said.

Holloman's killing was one of a dozen domestic violence homicides in Erie County last year, according to the district attorney's office.