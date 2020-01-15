Editorial: Safety in limos

Democracy can be slow and maddeningly inefficient, but it can also find its way to the right destination. All of those factors came into play as Albany finally acted in the tragic aftermath of two limousine crashes that took the lives of 24 people since 2015.

Whether the package of laws that produced agreement this week is sufficient to the dangers will become clear, but it counts as a strong response. Both chambers must still approve the 10 bills but their leaders have already assented to them, as has Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Among the measures are laws that will:

• Require vehicles converted to stretch limousines after next January to have enough seat belts for every passenger and require all stretch limousines to be retrofitted with seat belts by 2023. Cabs and ride-sharing companies will also need to ensure that passengers between 8 and 16 years old are restrained by a safety belt.

• Implement a new commercial driver’s license for operators of limousines that carry nine or more passengers.

• Require pre-employment and random drug and alcohol testing for drivers of for-hire vehicles that carry nine or more people.

• Make it easier for the state to seize limousines that do not meet safety standards.

Going forward, a task force will study whether limos should be equipped with rearview cameras, airbags and speed-restriction systems and whether the state should limit the number of years a stretch limo can be on the road.

Given the issues uncovered, these measures are essential. The 2015 crash, on Long Island, claimed four lives after an impaired driver hit the limo, whose operator made a U-turn that a grand jury found to be reckless. Together, those factors produced a bloodbath that should have riveted Albany’s attention. But that took another three years and another 20 lives.

The 2018 crash, in Schoharie County, was blamed on speed and brake failure brought on by an irresponsible lack of maintenance. The 2001 Ford Excursion limousine barreled through a T intersection and into a parking lot. All 17 passengers, the driver and two bystanders were killed.

An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board found that some of the passengers might have survived had they been wearing seat belts. The limo was equipped with them but they were found to be out of reach for many of the riders.

These measures could have been in place last year. Fortunately, no new tragedies took additional lives. These measures will reduce the chances that recklessness by the owners and drivers of limousines will claim others.