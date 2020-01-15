Editorial: Hilbert's vision is meant to defy the odds

Hamburg’s Hilbert College is embarking on a challenging and visionary plan to navigate the enrollment crisis hitting private colleges. In particular, it plans to counter this region’s declining population by looking online for most of its projected growth. It’s a smart approach.

A 2018 Moody’s report said closures of private American colleges were rising by about 11 per year. It also predicted that figure will increase.

Hilbert College’s 2025 Plan is meant to defy the odds, even against its own decline from approximately 1,200 students a decade ago to around 800 today. Michael S. Brophy, the relatively new president of the private, four-year liberal arts institution, makes a convincing case that the college’s out-of-the-box approach will work. Its logic, at least, is undeniable: Given the region’s falling population, it needs to look elsewhere for growth.

Elsewhere, in this case, means Anywhere, USA. The college plans to offer its criminal justice program online and expects the strategy to expand its student population by 300 in five years. That’s 75% of its planned growth of 400 students, a figure that would return it to its former level and keep the college in business.

The draw for students is jobs, Brophy said. Cybersecurity, in particular, seems a smart bet. “These are the kind of programs that the country needs.”

It’s an aggressive and, Brophy says, doable project. It won’t be cheap – the cost of acquiring new students ranges from $4,000 to $7,000. But it’s a sensible approach, and possibly the only one that can restore the population it needs to thrive.

The plan also requires the college to reach across the Skyway from Hamburg and into Buffalo, where high school students may be unaware of Hilbert’s existence or may believe that Hamburg is hardly less distant than Jupiter. But some of those students benefit from Say Yes to Education scholarships, which Hilbert has accepted from the outset. What is more, the college has removed its cap on the number of Say Yes students it will enroll in any given year. The college is wise to recruit within that obvious pool of students.

As part of that strategy, the college is fostering a relationship with East High School, which has a law enforcement emphasis. On another note, the college is expanding its athletic programs, hoping to attract student athletes across the northeast who want to play at the Division III level.

Jon Marcus, higher education editor at the Hechinger Report, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers education, wrote about another tactic higher institutions have taken – offering huge discounts. St. John’s College, which has campuses in Annapolis, Md., and Santa Fe, N.M., reduced its tuition to $35,000 from $52,000. The move created a slight uptick in enrollment but does not always work against the you-get-what-you-pay-for perception.

Other colleges and universities have joined forces, a trend predicted to continue. Hilbert College and St. Bonaventure University discussed a merger in 2013. But while both are Catholic institutions, and both Franciscan, they couldn’t agree on a governance structure.

Not every institution of higher education is going to survive and, as Brophy said, the traditional college model is “slipping away.” Hilbert College’s 2025 Plan is designed to make sure it thrives. We hope it succeeds.