DiFLAVIO, Nancy A. (Favata)

Of Hamburg, entered into rest January 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis DiFlavio Sr.; devoted mother of Arthur (Karen), Robert (Debra), Gina (Kenneth Sr.) Dudkowski, and Louis Jr. (Jessica); cherished grandmother of Samantha, Stephanie, Maryssa, Kenneth Jr., Nicholas, Grace and Louis III; loving daughter of the late Connie (late Robert) Bedell and the late Joseph Favata; dear sister of Anita (late Joseph) Guetti; and sister-in-law of Arthur J. (late Kim) DiFlavio and Dennis Fiorella; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM, where prayers will be held on Friday morning at 9 o'clock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our lady of The Sacred Heart Church at 10 o'clock. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com